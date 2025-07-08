Luca Langoni Injury: Questionable with injury

Langoni is questionable for Wednesday's match against Miami due to an injury, according to manager Caleb Porter, per Seth Macomber of the Blazing Musket.

Langoni is going to be evaluated ahead of Wednesday's match and is now questionable due to this, with the club being cautious on such a quick turnaround after just returning from injury. This could hinder the club a bit as he did start in their last outing while also adding a goal. That said, his absence would force a change, with Maximiliano Urrati as a possible replacement.