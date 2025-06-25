Menu
Luca Langoni News: Bench option versus Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Langoni (quadriceps) is on the bench to face Nashville on Wednesday.

Langoni is back to strengthen his side's attacking depth, although his production might be limited as a substitute. He has yet to score and has assisted once in nine league matches played this year. Still, he could be a source of offensive output on the right wing, in which case Ilay Feingold and Tomas Chancalay will be at risk of seeing reduced playing time.

Luca Langoni
New England Revolution
More Stats & News
