Luca Langoni News: Scores first season goal
Langoni scored a goal off three shots (two on target) during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Portland.
Langoni made his first start after three months and finally showed what is expected from him up front. In the 35th minute, the attacker picked up a long pass and used a clinical finish to draw things level at 1-1 after dropping a defender with a stunning dribble move. This was the first goal of the year for the promising playmaker, who's been struggling with both physical and performance issues since the start of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now