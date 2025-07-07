Luca Langoni News: Scores first season goal

Langoni scored a goal off three shots (two on target) during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Portland.

Langoni made his first start after three months and finally showed what is expected from him up front. In the 35th minute, the attacker picked up a long pass and used a clinical finish to draw things level at 1-1 after dropping a defender with a stunning dribble move. This was the first goal of the year for the promising playmaker, who's been struggling with both physical and performance issues since the start of the campaign.