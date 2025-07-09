Luca Langoni News: Starting midweek
Langoni (undisclosed) has made the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup versus Inter Miami.
Langoni bounced back to full fitness despite dealing with a minor injury during the week. The attacker will hope to start a productive streak after scoring in his previous 73-minute outing. His presence in the front line also means less playing time for both Maximiliano Urruti and Luis Diaz.
