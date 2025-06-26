Luca Raimund News: Joins Fortuna Dusseldorf

Raimund has joined Fortuna Dusseldorf from Stuttgart on a permanent move, his former club announced.

Raimund made three appearances for Stuttgart's senior team during the 2023/24 season. He also played 24 times for the second team in the Regionalliga, scoring five goals. The midfielder developed through Stuttgart's academy after joining in 2014 and will now hope for more playing time in his new club of Fortuna Dusseldorf.