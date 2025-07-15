Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Lucas Bergstrom headshot

Lucas Bergstrom News: Joins Mallorca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Bergstrom has joined Mallorca out of free agency, according to his new club.

Bergstrom has found a new club after a spell in free agency, with the goalie signing with Spanish side Mallorca. He last featured with Chelsea in the Premier League but didn't see much time, not having too much professional experience in his first career thus far. That said, he will likely see a backup spot to begin, needing to show a bit more before he secures starting time.

Lucas Bergstrom
Mallorca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now