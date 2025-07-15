Lucas Bergvall Injury: Involved in training
Bergvall (ankle) was involved in training Tuesday, according to his club.
Bergvall is seeing some good news to start the preseason, with the midfielder joining the club for their early training sessions. It is unclear how much he was able to do, but this is still positive, at least starting to get some work in. A return ahead of the season seems to be likely, hopefully featuring in a friendly soon.
