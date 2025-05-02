Lucas Bergvall Injury: Season over

Bergvall (ankle) suffered a ligament injury and is out for the remainder of the season, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "With Lucas, it looks like the injury is significant enough to probably keep him out now for the rest of the season. He tweaked his ligaments in his ankle so he is out."

Bergvall's extremely promising first Premier League campaign comes to an end with a disappointing training injury. The midfielder was one of the bright spots for Spurs after making the switch from Djurgarden to the Premier League. Bergvall made 41 appearances in all competitions, including 22 starts, playing a productive role as a box-to-box midfielder. He totaled three assists while adding 21 chances created and 65 tackles.