Lucas Cavallini News: On bench against Atlas

Cavallini (knee) is on the bench for Friday's meeting with Atlas.

Cavallini completed his rehabilitation from a long-term ACL injury prior to the Apertura kickoff, and he's apparently fit enough to play a few minutes as a substitute. That event would mark his first official appearance since July 2024, although other center-forward options Emiliano Gomez and Ricardo Marin are also available to replace Esteban Lozano at some point.