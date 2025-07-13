Lucas Ocampos Injury: Unavailable versus Pachuca

Ocampos is not 100 percent fit to play Sunday against Pachuca, Agustin Zabaleta of Bolavip.com reports.

Ocampos has failed to make the match squad with all of German Berterame, Jose Alvarado and Tecatito Corona featuring in the front line Sunday. The Argentinian, whose form had declined lately, may struggle to regain momentum, and it's currently unknown when he'll return to the field.