Lucas Vazquez News: Departs Madrid
Vazquez departed Madrid following the end of his contract with the club.
Vazquez stayed with Real Madrid for the Club World Cup, but has now departed the club. The defender had a legendary career with Real Madrid, winning La Liga multiple times as well as lifting five Champions League titles. Vazquez now has the chance to look for the next chapter of his career.
Lucas Vazquez
Free Agent
