Luck Zogbe News: Signs contract extension until 2029

Zogbe has signed a contract extension with Brest until 2029, the club announced.

Zogbe arrived in Brest in 2023 and progressed very well with the Brestois. During the 2024/25 season, he made 19 appearances to compensate for injuries in the backline and delivered solid performances overall. Those performances allowed him to earn his first cap with Ivory Coast in June. Heading into 2025/26, Zogbe will remain the backup option to Bradley Locko in the backline but could still show more of his potential when called upon.