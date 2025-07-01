Luis Amarilla News: Loaned to Cerro Porteno

Amarilla has completed a loan move to Cerro Porteno in Paraguay after spending the past two years with Mazatlan.

Amarilla took part in 51 Liga MX matches (41 starts) during the last few seasons, scoring 14 goals and delivering three assists over that span. However, he suffered several injuries due to which he only played every game in one of his four campaigns. The striker will return to his home country for a spell, while the Canoneros will look to fill his spot with players like Nicolas Benedetti and Raul Camacho, or perhaps a new signing.