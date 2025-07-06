Luis Barraza News: Clean sheet in slow outing
Barraza made one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atlanta United.
Barraza had very little to worry about Saturday, making only one save on his way to a clean sheet. This marks his first clean sheet in six outings, bringing him to three on the season, all of which have come in his past nine outings. He will look to make it two straight when facing the Galaxy on July 12.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now