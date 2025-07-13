Luis Barraza News: Concedes twice in loss

Barraza recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Los Angeles Galaxy.

Barraza conceded goals to Marco Reus in the 23rd minute and Diego Fagundez in the 53rd minute during Saturday's defeat, making three saves on five shots on target. Despite early interventions that kept his team in the match, he was beaten by well-placed finishes and had little chance to stop them. D.C. United has now gone five MLS matches without a win, and Barraza will aim for a more stable outing against Charlotte on Wednesday.