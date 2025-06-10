Menu
Luis Barraza headshot

Luis Barraza News: Disaster day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Barraza recorded four saves and allowed seven goals in Saturday's 7-1 defeat to Chicago Fire.

Barraza had a game to forget, allowing seven goals to Chicago on Saturday. He's allowed 19 goals on 42 saves with two clean sheets since taking over the net for D.C United. The keeper will look to bounce back on Saturday with a trip to Real Salt Lake, who have scored just three goals in the last five appearances.

Luis Barraza
D.C. United
More Stats & News
