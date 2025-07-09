Luis Carlos Villegas News: Heading back to Queretaro

Villegas will rejoin Queretaro for upcoming competitions in a move from Expansion MX side Dorados.

Villegas has played just two top-division matches in his short career, but Gallos have given him a new opportunity due to Salim Hernandez's departure to Tijuana. However, considering his lack of experience, it seems unlikely for the 24-year-old to be a starter if both Guillermo Allison and Jose Hernandez are available.