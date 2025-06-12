Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Luis Gabriel Rey headshot

Luis Gabriel Rey News: Completes loan move to Puebla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 12, 2025 at 10:57am

Rey moved to Puebla on loan from Guadalajara for the 2025/26 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Rey is coming off his first significant Liga MX experience, in which he recorded 34 clearances, 14 tackles, 11 interceptions and one goal over 15 appearances (nine starts) as a center-back. His addition strengthens the depth of a squad that currently includes Juan Manuel Fedorco, Emanuel Gularte and Jose Pachuca among its main defensive options.

Luis Gabriel Rey
Puebla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now