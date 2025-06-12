Luis Gabriel Rey News: Completes loan move to Puebla

Rey moved to Puebla on loan from Guadalajara for the 2025/26 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Rey is coming off his first significant Liga MX experience, in which he recorded 34 clearances, 14 tackles, 11 interceptions and one goal over 15 appearances (nine starts) as a center-back. His addition strengthens the depth of a squad that currently includes Juan Manuel Fedorco, Emanuel Gularte and Jose Pachuca among its main defensive options.