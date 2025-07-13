Luis Manuel Garcia News: Three saves, one goal conceded
Garcia recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Club Necaxa.
Back in May, Garcia logged three consecutive clean sheets to finish the month. Though the goalkeeper did not continue said streak Saturday, he logged more saves then compared to any of his other three appearances. Garcia will look for a clean sheet Wednesday at Santos Laguna.
