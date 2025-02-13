Luis Milla Injury: Will remain out Friday

Milla (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Friday's match against Girona as the team wants to take the necessary time to ensure his return in optimal condition, coach Pepe Bordalas confirmed in the press conference. "We are trying to take good care of Luis because he is very important to us. His recovery is progressing well, but he needs a bit more time. We want him to return in the best possible condition."

Milla will miss a third consecutive game due to an undisclosed injury. There is no timeline for his return, as the coach and medical staff are prioritizing his long-term recovery given his importance to the team. Dakonam Djene is expected to see increased playing time in the midfield until Milla fully recovers.