Luis Muriel News: Assists in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Muriel assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Charlotte FC.

Muriel earned his ninth goal contribution (third assist) of the season, as he set up Marco Pasalic for the tying goal in the 80th minute of play. Muriel also accounted for multiple chances created for a second consecutive outing and is up to 11 shots over the last five games.

Luis Muriel
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
