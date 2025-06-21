Luis Olivas Injury: Dealing with muscular discomfort

Olivas didn't travel with the squad for a couple of offseason friendlies due to a muscle issue in his right leg, the club reported Thursday.

Olivas hasn't played since August 2024 while recovering from an ACL surgery. Despite resuming training in the final stretch of the season, his injured leg is still struggling to endure the normal workload. Thus, he may require more time to be an option again, with defenders such as Gilberto Sepulveda, Jose Castillo Perez and Miguel Tapias seeing the most action at center-back in the meantime.