Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Luis Olivas headshot

Luis Olivas Injury: Dealing with muscular discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

Olivas didn't travel with the squad for a couple of offseason friendlies due to a muscle issue in his right leg, the club reported Thursday.

Olivas hasn't played since August 2024 while recovering from an ACL surgery. Despite resuming training in the final stretch of the season, his injured leg is still struggling to endure the normal workload. Thus, he may require more time to be an option again, with defenders such as Gilberto Sepulveda, Jose Castillo Perez and Miguel Tapias seeing the most action at center-back in the meantime.

Luis Olivas
Guadalajara
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now