Luis Olivas News: Logs 12 minutes in friendly

Olivas (leg) featured as a substitute during the last practice game against Leones Negros.

Olivas didn't play in the entire 2024/25 season as he dealt with an ACL tear and a subsequent muscle injury. He's expected to be an alternative to Daniel Aguirre, Luis Romo and Jose Castillo Perez in central defense as soon as he's ready to see action in official competitions. With limited overall value, Olivas could look to make an impact through clearances and interceptions.