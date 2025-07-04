Luis Quinones News: Moves to Pachuca

Quinones will now play for Pachuca after transferring from Tigres, his new team announced Thursday.

Quinones was loaned to Puebla last season but ended up sidelined, apparently due to a disciplinary issue. However, while he was active, he made a decent offensive impact, as he produced four goals and two assists across 22 matches. Before that, he had ups and downs for Tigres, with whom he won three league titles. The veteran can play as a central striker or midfielder, though his crossing ability might also help the Hidalguenses on the wings, threatening Alexei Dominguez and Alan Bautista for playing time.