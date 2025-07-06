Luis Suarez News: Sets up two for Messi

Suarez assisted twice to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over CF Montreal.

Suarez set up Lionel Messi in the 40th and 62nd minute, with the latter being a solo effort by Lionel Messi. Suarez also contributed defensively with two clearances, two tackles and a block. He has now amassed six goal contributions in his last three league games.