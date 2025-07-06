Menu
Luis Suarez News: Sets up two for Messi

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Suarez assisted twice to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over CF Montreal.

Suarez set up Lionel Messi in the 40th and 62nd minute, with the latter being a solo effort by Lionel Messi. Suarez also contributed defensively with two clearances, two tackles and a block. He has now amassed six goal contributions in his last three league games.

Luis Suarez
Inter Miami CF
