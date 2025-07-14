Luis Suarez News: Three shots in win
Suarez took three shots (one on target) and created one chance in Saturday's 2-1 win over Nashville SC.
Suarez has taken three shots in two consecutive matches but has failed to hit the back of the net in his last three appearances. He's always a candidate to explode with a big attacking haul, and he could get back on the scoresheet at FC Cincinnati on Wednesday after they conceded four goals to Columbus in their most recent match.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now