Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Luis Suarez headshot

Luis Suarez News: Three shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Suarez took three shots (one on target) and created one chance in Saturday's 2-1 win over Nashville SC.

Suarez has taken three shots in two consecutive matches but has failed to hit the back of the net in his last three appearances. He's always a candidate to explode with a big attacking haul, and he could get back on the scoresheet at FC Cincinnati on Wednesday after they conceded four goals to Columbus in their most recent match.

Luis Suarez
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now