Luka Jovic Injury: Fine for Genoa fixture

Jovic (back) resumed practicing without limitations late in the week and will be available for Monday's game against Genoa, Sky Italy reported.

Jovic was a late scratch before the previous tilt due to back spasms, but the tests came back clean, and he has been able to overcome them. He'll compete with Tammy Abraham and Santiago Gimenez to lead the line. He has scored twice in his last four showings, adding six shots (two on target), seven key passes and one clearance.