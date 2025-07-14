Luka Modric News: Joins Milan

Modric has signed a one-year contract with an option with Milan.

Modric wrapped up his lengthy and successful run at Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup and heads to Serie A as a free agent. He wasn't a full-time starter in the past campaign but stayed healthy and logged 49 appearances (24 starts), registering two goals, nine assists, 83 key passes and 147 crosses (35 accurate). Milan lost Tijjani Reijnders in the same role earlier in the summer.