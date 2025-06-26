Menu
Lukas Engel headshot

Lukas Engel News: Aggressiveness pays off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 26, 2025 at 12:44am

Engel assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against CF Montreal.

Even though Cincinnati's three-defender line recently included Engel, because both Miles Robinson (not injury related) and Nick Hagglund (ribs) are out, it did not stop him from advancing up the field. In doing so, he set up Evander's brace-securing goal. Concerning defenders since mid-May, Engel has been on an offensive tear, three assists in eight appearances.

Lukas Engel
FC Cincinnati
