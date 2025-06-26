Lukas Engel News: Aggressiveness pays off

Engel assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against CF Montreal.

Even though Cincinnati's three-defender line recently included Engel, because both Miles Robinson (not injury related) and Nick Hagglund (ribs) are out, it did not stop him from advancing up the field. In doing so, he set up Evander's brace-securing goal. Concerning defenders since mid-May, Engel has been on an offensive tear, three assists in eight appearances.