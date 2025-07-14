Lukas Engel News: Dishes assist in defeat

Engel assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 defeat versus Columbus Crew.

Engel delivered his second assist in four outings, and his fourth assist in 20 appearances on the season. He has been relatively consistent as a playmaker, finishing with at least one chance created in 14 outings and totaling 25 chances created on the year. This also marked his second consecutive game with over 60 completed passes.