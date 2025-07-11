Luke O'Nien Injury: Set to miss start of season

O'Nien (shoulder) is expected to miss the first three games of the season as he recovers from his surgery, according to his club.

O'Nien has received an update that will make most Sunderland fans unhappy, as he will now miss the opening games of the season due to his surgery. This is a tough lossd for the club as the attempt to re-enter Premier League play, being without one of their rocks of the defense. He will look to return in their first match of Septemeber against Crystal Palace, although that is still up in the air. The good news is that the club has brought in defensive reinforcements this transfer period, with Reinildo likely to take O'Nien's spot while out.