Maarten Paes News: Concedes four goals

Paes let in four goals in FC Dallas' 4-2 loss Wednesday to San Jose Earthquakes.

This was a tough matchup for Paes, as he was facing the top scoring side in MLS. However, he did still make six saves to keep his team somewhat in the match. It doesn't get easier for the goalkeeper Saturday, as he squares off against a San Diego FC side which leads the Western Conference in points and has 38 goals in 19 league matches.