Maarten Paes News: Three saves in victory

Paes had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Sporting Kansas City.

Paes conceded early in the first half and in second half stoppage time Saturday but his three saves were sufficient to help lift FC Dallas to a 4-2 victory. Since missing a match due to illness in June, Dallas's starting keeper has produced 10 saves and five clearances while conceding six goals and recording one clean sheet across his last four starting appearances. Paes will look to get back in the clean sheet column June 25th when FC Dallas host San Jose.