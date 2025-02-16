Mads Hermansen News: Gives up two late goals
Hermansen was solid for most of Leicester City's 2-0 loss to Arsenal, but gave up both goals in the final nine minutes of the contest.
The goalkeeper made three saves and was able to keep his team in the contest but late slippage kept Leicester City in the relegation zone. Hermansen will have another tough matchup Friday against a Brentford team which has scored 43 goals this season.
