Okoye registered eight saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Fiorentina.

During the Udinese team's 2023-24 season, Okoye became a starting goalkeeper, logging 65 saves, 25 goals conceded and five clean sheets. Compared to his latest campaign, both years are relatively similar. The latter includes 73 saves, 40 goals conceded and four clean sheets.