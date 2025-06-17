Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov News: Strikes from distance in loss

Suleymanov scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 4-2 loss against FC Dallas.

Suleymanov unleashed a left-footed curler from outside of the box Saturday to give Kansas City an early lead before the wheels fell off and they were defeated 4-2 by Dallas. The forward led the Kansas City attacking effort with six crosses attempted (two accurate). Suleymanov also tracked back to contributed two tackles (one won), one interception and one clearance to the team's defensive effort over his 78 minutes of play. Overall, Suleymanov has scored twice and assisted three times across his first 18 MLS appearances (15 starts).