Malamine Efekele News: Returns to Monaco

Efekele is returning to Monaco after his loan spell in Cercle Brugge.

Efekele spent the season on loan with Cercle Brugge again and had a disappointing loan spell, playing only 857 minutes and contributing to just two goals in 24 games across all competitions. Efekele is heading back to Monaco with one year left on his contract, and he could potentially leave the club since it will be hard for the forward to find minutes in the Principaute.