Malick Yalcouye News: Loan concludes

Yalcouye has returned to Brighton from his loan with Sturm Graz.

Yalcouye is back with his parent club after a year out on loan, seeing decent time in Austria. He would earn 37 appearances with the club while capturing time in UCL play, adding four goals and two assists. The 19-year-old had a decent spell and could start to push for minutes soon, although it seems unlikely to come in the 2025/26 campaign.