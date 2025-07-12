Malik Tillman News: Signs with Leverkusen

Tillman has completed a transfer to Leverksuen from PSV, according to to his new club.

Tillman has found a new home heading into the 2025/26 season, as he will head from the Netherlands to Germany to join Leverkusen. This is a solid move for both sides, with the player taking a huge jump in his career with this signing and the club brings in a promising talent that already has some UCL experience. A starting role could be tough to come by at first but is definitely something he can play into if given his chances, although a rotational spot will be expeted to start.