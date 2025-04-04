Malo Gusto News: Keeps clean sheet Wednesday

Gusto registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Thursday's 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Gusto recorded his third clean sheet of the season Wednesday as he and his defense only allowed two shots on target throughout the 90 minutes. He intercepted one pass, made five clearances and blocked one shot on the defensive end. He also created two chances and recorded three crosses on the attack, giving him one of his most productive matches of the season.