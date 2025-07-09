Menu
Malte Amundsen Injury: Held to limited training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

Amundsen (knee) is involved in limited training, according to Brianna Mackay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Amundsen is seeing a slight improvement since his knee injury that occurred around a month ago, with the defender doing some limited training Wednesday. This is solid news, but a return is likely still a week or two away, extending his return date a bit further than expected.

Malte Amundsen
Columbus Crew
