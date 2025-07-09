Malte Amundsen Injury: Held to limited training
Amundsen (knee) is involved in limited training, according to Brianna Mackay of the Columbus Dispatch.
Amundsen is seeing a slight improvement since his knee injury that occurred around a month ago, with the defender doing some limited training Wednesday. This is solid news, but a return is likely still a week or two away, extending his return date a bit further than expected.
