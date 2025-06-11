Malte Amundsen Injury: Out two to four weeks

Amundsen is out two to four weeks due to a knee injury, according to Brianna Mackay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Amundsen was an early exit from the club's last contest, and that will lead to the sidelines for the defender, as he is now expected to miss multiple weeks due to the injury. This is a tough loss for the club, as he has started in four of their past five games, so this will force a change. He will look to recover by the end of June, with Yevgen Cheberko, Steven Moreira and Sean Zawadszki as the defensive trio while he is out.