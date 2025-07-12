Mamadou Fofana News: Set for suspension
Fofana recorded one tackle (zero won), three clearances and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.
Fofana picked up five yellow cards in the last 12 matches, resulting in a one match suspension. He has been a reliable option for New England in the back this season, starting all 20 matches played, collecting 107 clean sheets in the process.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now