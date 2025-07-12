Mamadou Fofana News: Set for suspension

Fofana recorded one tackle (zero won), three clearances and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.

Fofana picked up five yellow cards in the last 12 matches, resulting in a one match suspension. He has been a reliable option for New England in the back this season, starting all 20 matches played, collecting 107 clean sheets in the process.