Manu Fuster News: Three crosses Saturday

Fuster had one shot (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Espanyol.

Fuster ended his debut season with Las Palmas with two straight starts, seeing the full 90 once again Saturday. He would see some solid distribution but couldn't earn a goal contribution, notching three chances created and three crosses. The attacker ends his season seeing more of a rotational role, earning two goals and one assist in 28 appearances (eight starts).