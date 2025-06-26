Manu Garcia News: Third assist in a row
Garcia assisted once to go with zero corners and four chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC.
Garcia has assisted in the last three matches in a row for a total of five on the season. He's been a solid midfield for the team this season, having started 18 of the 19 games played, totaling 27 tackles (21 won) and 30 crosses (nine accurate), while also adding on two goals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now