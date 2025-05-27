Manu Kone News: Dominates midfield

Manu Kone had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Torino.

Kone ran the middle of the park for Roma in their 2-0 defeat over Torino on Sunday. In 90 minutes played, the 24 year old completed the most dribbles in the match with four, won the most duels in the match with seven, created one chance, and won his only tackle. Though he registered just three goal contributions in 31 starts this year, Kone was a key factor in helping Roma secure fifth place in the table.