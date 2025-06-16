Manuel Castro News: Departs Juarez

Castro (knee) has left FC Juarez prior to the Apertura 2025 season, the team announced Monday.

Castro hasn't played an official match since July 2024 because of a couple of serious injuries which the club says he has already overcome. However, with Bravos letting him go, he'll have to continue his career elsewhere, possibly outside of Liga MX. The short time he was seen on the pitch was summed up in 16 appearances (five starts), where he logged two goals and three assists in addition to delivering 63 crosses (22 accurate) and taking 26 corner kicks.