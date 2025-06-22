Marc Aguado Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Aguado (shoulder) underwent successful surgery last week for an injury that was causing him discomfort toward the end of the season, the club announced.

Aguado was suffering from discomfort due to a shoulder injury at the end of the season and successfully underwent surgery last week performed by Dr. Francisco Martinez. Aguado has now recovered and is expected to be back available for the start of preseason according to the club. This is good news for Elche since he is a regular starter, having played 30 games this season with 21 starts and one assist.