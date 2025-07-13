Marc Cucurella News: Finishes CWC strong
Cucurella started and played 90 minuted during the 3-0 win over PSG at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Cucurella continues to maintain durability for Chelsea, playing all but one game at the CWC. recording 12 interceptions and eight tackles in six appearances (six starts). He was also a big part of Chelsea's success defensively in the tournament, allowing only three goals with four clean sheets.
