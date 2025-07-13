Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Goal and assist

Ruiz scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and six chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Club Necaxa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

The 2025-26 Mexico Liga MX has started strongly for Ruiz, who is already on the board in goals and assists. He finished the previous season with three goals and nine assists, combining for a 12 G/A that is easily his career best with many seasons for the Mexican league.